Vir Das TwoIndia Poem In Hindi Actor Poetry For Which He Got In Controversy

Comedian Vir Das has become very much discussed about his show in America. In a show in America, he had read a few lines in English, due to which he has come under the target of people. People are not only trolling him on Twitter, but also calling him a traitor. Actress Kangana Ranaut also demanded action against him. However, Vir Das was also supported by one side. From Bollywood stars to some Congress leaders also defended Vir Das.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Aditya Jha has lodged a complaint against Vir Das at the DCP office in New Delhi district. In one of his statements regarding the matter, Jha said, “It is a slur. This is a conspiracy to defame India. It should be probed.

The title of the poem about which there is a whole controversy on Vir Das is ‘Two Indias’. Vir Das narrated it in English, but here we are giving its Hindi translation.

Here is the poem of Vir Das:

I come from an India where children hold each other’s hands even wearing masks, but leaders hug each other without masks.

I come from India, where the AQI is 9000 but we still lie on our roofs and watch the stars at night.

I come from India, where we worship women during the day and get gang-raped at night.

I come from India, where we are divided on Twitter about Bollywood, but in the dark of theatre, we are united because of Bollywood.

I come from an India where journalism has ended, but journalists are praising each other, and women journalists are sitting on the streets with laptops, telling the truth.

I come from that India, where you can hear our laughter even outside the walls of our house.

And I also come from India, where the walls of a comedy club are demolished when laughter comes from inside.

I come from India, where large population is below 30 years of age but we never stop listening to 150 years old ideas of 75 year old leaders.

I come from such India, where we are given every information related to PM but we do not get any information about PMCares.

I come from an India where women wear saris and sneakers and even then they have to consult an old man who hasn’t worn a sari all his life.

I come from India, where we take pride in being vegetarian but crush the same farmers who grow these vegetables.

I come from that India, where we give full support to the soldiers, till their pension is not discussed.

I come from India, which will not sit silent.

I come from that India, which will not even speak.

I come from India who will curse me to talk about our evils.

I come from India, where people openly talk about their shortcomings.

I come from that India, who will see this and say ‘This is not a comedy.. Where is the joke?’

And I also come from that India, who will see this and know that this is a joke. Just not funny.