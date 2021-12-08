Vir Das will be seen in his next international project Country Eastern, know the details about this comedy series | Vir Das will be seen in the international project Country Eastern, know the details about this comedy series

Comedian Vir Das, who has been making an amazing mark, is now set to write and executive produce a new show for Fox Studios. Titled Country Eastern, the series is a single cam comedy series which will also star Vir Das. The show is about a young rich man from India who goes to America to resume his life with his family.

In an effort to rebuild his life in Memphis, Tennessee, he decides to pursue his passion and become a country music singer. The only issue is that he is a complete bullshit fool in this act. If he really wants to sing well, he has to gain some life experience in America.

About the series Veer Das says, “This is an exciting brand new project which is in the works and I am happy to announce that the series is now in the making. The writing of the series is currently in progress. I Excited to work with such extremely talented names who each have a powerful work experience. This is a unique comedy and I look forward to filming the series soon.”

Veer is set to co-write, executive produce the show with Sam Leborn, with Leborn as the show runner. LeBourne has most recently been executive producer on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and has written for shows such as Black-ish, Cougar Town and Arrested Development.

Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, Akiva Schaefer and Party Over Here’s Ali Bell will also executive produce with Reg Tigerman. CBS Studios and Fox Entertainment will produce. Party Over Here recently produced the acclaimed comedy Pain15 for Hulu and also produced the critically acclaimed film, Palm Springs, starring Andy Samberg.

Veer will soon be seen in the Hollywood film The Bubble directed by Judd Apatow.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 17:48 [IST]