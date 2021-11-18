Viral clip of pm modi speech in Seoul 2015 Where he says what sin committed that I born in India

Vir Das’s supporters are surrounding him with the same statement in the poem-controversy, which the Prime Minister said in 2015, giving an example from the past to show India’s strong current position.

People supporting the comedian in the controversy over the poem of Comedian Vir Das are sharing an old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media. In this, these people are calling his statement as an insult to India by the Prime Minister on foreign soil. Vir Das’s opposition camp on the poetry dispute is also accusing the comedian of insulting the country abroad and calling him anti-national.

He is being targeted for Vir Das’s poem ‘Two India’. People called him a traitor on social media and the BJP leader also complained against him to the police. Many people also came out in support of Vir Das. The old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi being shared by the group supporting Vir Das on social media is from 2015. In this, Modi is addressing the people of the Indian community in Seoul. Giving the example of India’s strong position and comparing it with the situation in the past to motivate the migrants to return to India, he said that earlier people used to understand that they do not know what sin would have been committed in the previous birth that one was born in India…

What did Prime Minister Narendra Modi say to promote ‘Make in India’: You also want it to be the same in India as well, don’t want it to be or should not be… how would it be without you? Your experience, your knowledge, the opportunity you have got here, the more you connect with India, the more convenience India will be able to move forward. There was a time when people… dude… don’t know what sin they had committed in previous life, those who were born in Hindustan, this is some country… this is some government… this is some people… let’s leave and go away… more people We used to go out, in some years we also used to see when the people of the industry used to say that brother can’t do business here anymore. Most people had even put one foot out. I do not go into the reason for this, nor do I want to make political commentary, but it is a fact of the earth that there was a disappointment, an outrage among the people. I can confidently say today that dignitaries from different lives, big scientists, no matter how much they earn abroad, even if they earn less than that, have become eager to come back to India today.

Watch the video and listen to the Prime Minister on the ninth minute:

Ajay Kumar Khemka @Ajaykumar00009 shared this speech of the Prime Minister and tweeted – Listen to Narendra Modi what he is saying for his India in 2015 on foreign soil. At the same time, @Deep4IND wrote with the video that people did not get angry at what PM Modi had said in 2015. Also Bilal Haider (@khan_belal101The user named ) writes, how dare Vir Das who insulted India, this right is reserved for Modi ji. Sharing the video, he wrote that Vir Das does not represent India but PM does.

Many people reacted to this tweet and called it an insult to India. Actually, In a poem that Vir Das read at a show in America, India has been depicted in a similar way.

Read the Hindi translation of Vir Das’s poem:

I come from an India, where children hold each other’s hands even wearing masks, but leaders hug each other without masks.

I come from India, where AQI is 9000 but we still lie on our roofs and watch the stars at night.

I come from India, where we worship women during the day and get gang-raped at night.

I come from India, where we are divided on Twitter about Bollywood, but in the dark of theatre, we are united because of Bollywood.

I come from an India where journalism is dead, male journalists praising each other and female journalists sitting on the streets with laptops, telling the truth.

I come from India, where you can hear our laughter outside the walls of our house and I also come from India, where the walls of a comedy club are torn down when the sound of laughter comes from inside Is.

I come from India, where large population is below 30 years of age but we never stop listening to 150 years old ideas of 75 year old leaders.

I come from such India, where we are given every information related to PM but we do not get any information about PMCares.

I come from an India where women wear saris and sneakers and even then they have to consult an old man who hasn’t worn a sari all his life.

I come from India, where we take pride in being vegetarian but crush the same farmers who grow these vegetables.

I come from that India, where we give full support to the soldiers, till their pension is not talked about.

I come from India, which will not keep silent, I come from India, which will not speak

I come from India who will curse me to talk about our evils

I come from India, people who openly talk about their shortcomings

I come from that India, who will see this and say ‘this is not a comedy.. where is the joke?’

And I come from that India too

Who will see this and will know that this is a joke. Just not funny.