Viral Space Photo: Viral image of the Earth as seen from space

Seen from space, the beauty of the earth grows a little more. If you can’t believe it, look at the pictures captured in the camera of French astronaut Thomas Pesquet. Thomas shares pictures from the International Space Station that viewers can stop. One such painting depicts a black sky adorned with stars, behind a glowing light on the earth, which looks like a painting.In this picture, the orange stripe appears just above the earth. Sharing the picture, Thomas wrote, ‘Sometimes starlight battles with city lights who are brighter and more beautiful. I’m lucky I was able to judge him.

He further explains that it is not easy to take these photographs .. Long shutter time is required (the shutter needs more time to catch the light), so the receiver must be completely stable and ISS is rotating at high speed. Therefore, motion also occurs. ‘

Why did the orange band appear?

Astronomer Juan Carlos talks about this picture, how the orange stripe that appears in it was made. He explained that this was due to sodium emissions.

Thomas is currently operating a space station with NASA astronauts Mark Wande Hei, Shane Kimbro and Megan MacArthur and Oleg Novitsky and Russian space agency Roscosmos, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide.

The smoke rises in the ISS

Earlier on Thursday, a fire and smoke alarm sounded in the Russian part of the International Space Station, and crew members reported the smell of smoke and burning plastic. Russia’s space agency Roscosmos said the incident took place in a Russian-made Zvezda module while the station’s batteries were being recharged. According to Roscosmos, the crew members acted quickly, opened the air filter and rested when air quality returned to normal.