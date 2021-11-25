viral video madhya pradesh rewa bjp mp janardan mishra commented on pm modi beard

In the viral video, the BJP MP is seen saying in his local dialect that as long as there is a beard, no one will be without a house. Once Modi shaves off his beard, 50 lakh houses fall.

BJP MP from Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, Janardan Mishra has given a strange statement about the leader of his own party and the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi. BJP MP Janardan Mishra has said that once Narendra Modi shaves off his beard, 50 lakh houses fall.

Actually, a video of BJP MP from Rewa Janardan Mishra is becoming very viral on social media. In the viral video, BJP MPs are seen saying in their local dialect that till each and every person in the country does not get the PM house, Modi’s beard will fall from house to house. Will keep falling. Home is the house in Modi’s beard.

He further said that as long as there is a beard, no one will be without a house. Once Modi shaves off his beard, 50 lakh houses fall. If you shave your beard again, then 1 crore houses come out. As and when the MLA says so, the house will keep falling with the beard. During this, he also told the people present there that you guys look at Modi’s beard. When you stop seeing, you will also stop getting housing.

When BJP MP Janardan Mishra said this in a packed meeting, the people present there clapped a lot and also laughed. During this, local MLA KP Tripathi was also present there. This video of BJP MP is becoming quite viral on social media. The BJP MP has also presented his explanation on the viral video.

According to media reports, this video is of November 3, when BJP MPs had come to attend the foundation stone laying program of a road in their area. Giving clarification on his statement, the BJP MP said that to remove the fear of ending the PM’s residence in the minds of the people, he explained these things to the people and said that as long as PM Modi has a beard, people will continue to get the house.

However, this is not the first time that BJP MP Janardan Mishra has made a strange statement. Even before this, a video of a BJP MP had gone viral in which he had spoken of burying the Municipal Commissioner of Rewa alive. The MP was telling people in the viral video that everyone should keep the spade and ax sharpened in the house, when the corporation commissioner comes to ask for money, dig a pit and put it in it.