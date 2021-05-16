Viral video of a meteorite: Watch the viral video of a meteorite seen in France and Britain

Everyone may want to see the stars falling from the sky, but if you ever see a ball shining like fire, your senses will surely fly away. This is what happened to the people of Britain and France in the past. A meteorite fell here at night, after which astronomers engaged in research. The incident was captured on several cameras and widely shared on social media. This is Sunday.

Videos shared on social media

In a video shared on social media, a ball of fire is seen breaking through the darkness. Due to its effect, the night sky suddenly became brighter. Suddenly the light disappears. A Twitter user, Nicolas Arzur, shared a video of a webcam mounted in the port of Arzal Dam in France, while some eyewitnesses said an explosion had taken place.

Astronomer Will Greater posted a video and appealed to others to share a video of the fireball as it would help meteor researchers and teams.

What is a meteor?

For some reason, when asteroids break up, a small piece of them separates from them, called a meteorite. When these meteorites get close to Earth, they burn up when they come into contact with the atmosphere, and we see a light that looks like a shooting star, but they are not really stars. It is not necessary that every meteorite will burn as soon as it hits the earth. Some large meteorites also land on Earth without burning and are then called meteors. NASA’s Johnson Space Center has maintained a collection of meteorites found in different corners of the globe, and by studying them, the layers of asteroids, planets and our solar system have been uncovered.

READ Also India vs England Lord's Test reaction The meteorite, found 30 years later in Britain, is worth millions