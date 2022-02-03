Viral video of BJP MLA from bijnor sadar husband asking Muslims to swear by placing hands on Quran Sharif that they will vote for BJP

Aishwarya Mausam Choudhary, husband of BJP MLA from Bijnor Sadar Suchi Choudhary, was holding a meeting with the local people recently. In the meantime, some Muslim people demanded to make him a procession house, only then this incident happened.

A viral video from Bijnor district has stirred controversy for pressurizing votes and making promises ahead of the UP assembly elections. In the video, the husband of a local BJP MLA is seen saying, “Placing hands on the Quran Sharif and telling the Muslims that if they vote for the BJP, they will start building the procession house there now.”

Aishwarya Mausam Choudhary, husband of BJP MLA from Bijnor Sadar Suchi Choudhary, was holding a meeting with the local people recently. In the meantime, some Muslim people demanded to make him a procession house. During this, he asked those people how many people are there in your locality. Somebody said there are 280 people. On this, he said that “all 280 people should take an oath by placing their hands on Quran Sharif that if I vote for BJP only then I will start getting the procession housed from today itself. No need of funds, no need of government. I will make it from today itself.”

He said, “But I will swear by placing my hand on the Quran Sharif. Right now, I will get up only after dropping 50 thousand items here. Muslims should swear by keeping Quran Sharif on hand that vote for you, I will do whatever it says. I am telling.” Someone recorded this entire conversation on mobile and made the video viral. There was an uproar over this.

Bijnor: BJP MLA’s husband’s video goes viral, said – ‘Keep your hands on the Quran and swear that BJP will get all the votes’#UPElections2022 pic.twitter.com/DEFozxvBUJ — News24 (@news24tvchannel) February 3, 2022

Suchi Choudhary is the youngest woman MLA in the state. During the last assembly elections, Aishwarya Mausam Choudhary, husband of Suchi Choudhary (33), had earlier got a ticket from Bijnor Sadar seat, but was arrested after his name cropped up in the Penda scandal. Because of this, his wife Suchi Chaudhary got the ticket in his place.

Suchi Choudhary defeated SP candidate Ruchi Veera by a record 27281 votes to become the youngest woman MLA. She is the first woman MLA to win Bijnor by so many votes. People say that BJP will now take votes by swearing by placing hands on Quran Sharif and promising to vote.