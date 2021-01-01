Viral video of the bride and groom in the tent: Viral video: The bride and groom were sitting in the tent The wedding guests fell in the tent Video of the fire went on social media

Many such videos are seen on social media every day, which does not fill the heart even after watching them again and again. Especially when the video is of a wedding video, it’s a different matter. There is a trend of wedding videos on the internet right now. Anyone who has a wedding video is uploading it and becoming a part of this trend. In this episode we have brought for you what is related to the unique wedding ceremony.

What happened during the ceremony?

A video is going hugely viral on social media. In this video it can be seen that the bride and groom are carrying out the wedding ceremony in the wedding tent. Chunari is placed on the head of the bride-groom and the relatives of the groom on one side and the relatives of the bride on the other side hold them and pull them towards each other. In the meantime, a small mistake happens, which overwhelms everyone. During this quarrel of Chunari, a woman and two men fell in the middle of a relative standing next to the bride. What happened next, watch this video first …



The stock is getting terrible

After watching this video you will understand how big our mistake can be. Let me tell you that this video of just five seconds was uploaded on Instagram by an account called Niranjan Mohapatra. Many users also commented on this video and expressed their reactions. Users are commenting a lot in the comment box about care and attention. What do you think after watching this video, please comment …

