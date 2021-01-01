Viral video of the hit train truth: Workers push train tower wagon in Madhya Pradesh, Railways tells the truth of the viral video

Bhopal

The video of him pushing a tower wagon went viral on social media. About 50 laborers were pushing to take this tower wagon to the loop line. Many questions were being raised on social media. Now it has been explained why the train has pushed the tower wagon. According to the railways, the OHE tower wagon operating at Timarni station, which is used for the maintenance work of OHE.

Railways said it was stopped due to a technical glitch after the starter was removed. Another loco was needed to clear the section. Mail / Express vehicles were parked behind, it was on a slope. It was inappropriate to cut its loco from the point of view of passenger safety. No other locos were available in the department.

In the viral video, the Railways said that the tower wagon operating at Dagarkhedi had a plan to hit the closed tower wagon. But it took him an hour to reach. In this case, passengers will be inconvenienced. The Railways said that for the convenience of the passengers, the tower wagon of Dagarkhedi was ensured to pull back the faulty tower wagon with the help of walking about 50 meters till it reached the spot.

Railways said in the video that the tower wagon was being pulled from the taffer in a proper manner. At that time some workers were loading goods into the warehouse, got excited and started pushing the tower wagon. He was evacuated as soon as he found out about it.

