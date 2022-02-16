World

Viral video showing birds crashing into ground stirs theories

A video of a flock of birds crashing into the ground in Mexico, an event that rocked the Internet last week, is a naturally occurring instinct within the species, experts say.

On February 7, dozens of dead birds were discovered in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua and a security camera recorded the incident.

An ecologist said the incident was probably due to a predatory and innate defensive response of birds, known as a squirrel, the Guardian reported.

Dr Richard Brownton, an ecologist at the UK Center, said: “It looks like a raptor, like a peregrine or hawk, chasing a flock, as if they were chatting to the stars, and flocking in droves to the wreckage.” , The Guardian reported.

As the birds begin to flee from the predator, which is not visible in the video, each bird reacts to the movement.

“You can see that they initially act like a wave, as if they were being flushed from above,” he added, according to the report.

Dr Alexander Liss, a lecturer at Manchester Metropolitan University, agrees, saying that birds can react so loudly that they die when they hit a solid object.

“From my side and from a video and without any toxicity, I still want to say that the most probable reason is that a predator is swarming to avoid the raptor and hit the ground,” Lis said, according to the Guardian.

“There always seems to be a knee-jerk reaction to blaming environmental pollutants, but collisions with infrastructure are very common. In a tightly packed flock, birds follow the movements of the front birds instead of explaining their wider environment, so it doesn’t happen. Unexpectedly Occasionally, “he added, according to the report.

In an unrelated incident across the Atlantic Ocean, in Wales, 200 birds were found dead, another bizarre incident that has confused people online.

