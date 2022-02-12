Viral video shows children rejoicing after learning they no longer need to mask up in school



A video purporting to show children jubilantly reacting to news that they no longer need to wear masks in schools has gone viral on social media.

Courtney Holland, Vice Chair & National Committeeewoman for the Nevada Young Republicans, posted the video explaining that it showed children at a Las Vegas elementary school finding out that Nevada has lifted its mask mandate in schools.

Conservatives on social media reacted to the video slamming Democrats across the country who supported rigid mask mandates despite studies questioning the effectiveness of masks and studies showing the harm it could do to children who pose very little risk of spreading the coronavirus.

“These kids will never vote for a Democrat as long as they live,” Republican congressional candidate Robby Starbuck tweeted. “They’re never going to forget what was done to them.”

“Heart warming, but the abuse they’ve endured at the hands of psychotic adults will have lifelong effects,” Republican Congressman Thomas Massie tweeted.

As of Friday evening, the video has been viewed over 4 million times.

Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Thursday that the state no longer required face coverings in most places, “effective immediately.”

But to avoid having students rip off their masks in class, he said rules for schools remained in place until the end of the day.

“Masks are not required for students and teachers and employees beginning tomorrow morning,” the governor said.

Associated Press contributed to this report