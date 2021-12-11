viral video student misbehaved and put dustbin on teacher head in karnataka government high school

The Karnataka government has become strict against the one who misbehaved with the teacher in this case. Karnataka Education Department minister BC Nagesh has directed to take appropriate action in this matter.

A video of a group of students misbehaving with a teacher and putting dustbins on their heads has surfaced from Karnataka’s Davangere district. After the video went viral, the Education Ministry has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

According to media reports, this viral video is from Nallur Government High School in Channagiri town of Davangere district. This incident happened on December 3rd. In the video, a group of students was seen misbehaving with the teacher present in the class. During this, a student tried to beat the teacher with a dustbin and put a dustbin on the teacher’s head.

According to the Deccan Herald report, the incident happened with Prakash, a teacher teaching Hindi at Government High School in Nallur. Prakash told that on December 3, when he went to teach in the class, he saw that some packets of gutkha were thrown in the class. After which he asked the students not to throw the packets and maintain discipline in the class. After which some students started a ruckus in the middle of the class.

In a viral video, some students were seen misbehaving with a senior teacher, assaulted him with a dustbin. "Assault on the teacher will not be tolerated. I've instructed to take appropriate action," tweets BC Nagesh, Primary & Sec Education Min

The teacher said that he was afraid that if he complained to the police, it would cause trouble. However, after the video of the incident went viral, the local MLA and the Deputy Director of Education Department of the district himself took cognizance of the matter. He took a written statement from the students not to repeat such acts in future.

BC Nagesh also said that the incident which took place in the school in Channagiri taluk of Davangere district cannot be tolerated. The Education Department and the police are investigating the matter. We have directed to take appropriate action. We will always be with the teachers. On the other hand, the villagers of Nallur have demanded the expulsion of the guilty students from the school.