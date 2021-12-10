Viral: When Mamta got upset with her own MP, she was reprimanded on the stage, angered over the behavior of her leaders

Concerned over the infighting of the Trinamool Congress in Nadia over the civic body elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held an administrative meeting on Thursday. During this, reprimanding the MP from Krishnanagar, Mahua Moitra, he said that the ticket distribution will be decided by the party.

At the meeting, Banerjee asked the party’s Krishnanagar president organization Jayant Shah about a protest last month, which was allegedly led by Moitra’s supporters against her. They were opposing the selection of beneficiaries for the housing scheme. Banerjee also objected to the video of the protests that surfaced on social media.

Reprimanding Moitra in the meeting, the TMC chief said- “Mahua, I want to give a clear message here. I don’t need to see who is against whom. If a person doesn’t like a person, he sends statements to some people on youtube or in newspapers. This kind of politics may last one day but not forever. It is not okay to accept that the same person will be in the same place forever. When elections are held, the party will decide who will contest. There is no room for disagreement here. We should all work together.”

This was Banerjee’s first visit to Nadia after the assembly election results in May. Mahua Moitra was in charge of the party in Nadia, where the Trinamool’s performance was not as spectacular as in the rest of Bengal. The BJP had won nine of the 17 seats in the district.