Virat and Anushka celebrate Onam: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated Onam; Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at a restaurant in the UK; Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate Onam at an Indian restaurant, posing for pictures with hotel staff

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and actress wife Anushka Sharma arrived at an Indian restaurant in Leeds on Monday, where the couple celebrated Onam with their hotel staff. Many pictures and videos of this moment are going viral on social media. Virat Kohli is currently in England with his wife, where Team India is playing a five-match Test series against the hosts.

On August 23, one of the hottest couples in the world of cricket visited Kerala’s popular food and wrote a special message for the restaurant with his own hands. Written by Virat Kohli – We love the food here. The hospitality here is amazing. We are always given love and care. All the best love … Anushka and Virat.



Virat Kohli appeared in a black T-shirt, while Anushka appeared in a white dress. The hotel staff also posed for a group picture with the two. The name of this restaurant is Tendril Kitchen, which is in Yorkshire.



The Indian team will play its third Test in Leeds from Wednesday. Team India defeated England by 151 runs in the second Test at Lord’s, while the match in Nottingham ended in a draw due to rain.

