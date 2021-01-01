Virat and Anushka celebrate Onam: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated Onam; Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at a restaurant in the UK; Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate Onam at an Indian restaurant, posing for pictures with hotel staff
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and actress wife Anushka Sharma arrived at an Indian restaurant in Leeds on Monday, where the couple celebrated Onam with their hotel staff. Many pictures and videos of this moment are going viral on social media. Virat Kohli is currently in England with his wife, where Team India is playing a five-match Test series against the hosts.
Virat Kohli appeared in a black T-shirt, while Anushka appeared in a white dress. The hotel staff also posed for a group picture with the two. The name of this restaurant is Tendril Kitchen, which is in Yorkshire.
The Indian team will play its third Test in Leeds from Wednesday. Team India defeated England by 151 runs in the second Test at Lord’s, while the match in Nottingham ended in a draw due to rain.
#Virat #Anushka #celebrate #Onam #Virat #Kohli #Anushka #Sharma #celebrated #Onam #Virat #Kohli #Anushka #Sharma #restaurant #Virat #Kohli #Anushka #Sharma #celebrate #Onam #Indian #restaurant #posing #pictures #hotel #staff
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.