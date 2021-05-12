Virat decides to confess his love for Sayi; how will she react?





Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has develop into highly regarded. The story of Virat, Sayi, and Pakhi has impressed followers and therefore the TRPs of present have at all times been nice. We had seen within the current episodes that Virat had thrown Sayi out of the home as she helped Devyani and Pulkit get married. Virat misunderstood Sayi and thought she needed to spoil Devyani’s life. The Chavans insulted Sayi and threw her out. Pakhi however, takes benefit of Sayi’s absence and tries to get shut to Virat. She additionally tries to fill in dangerous issues about Sayi in Virat’s thoughts. Nonetheless, Virat doesn’t pay any consideration to Pakhi which irritates her. Nonetheless, quickly Virat realised his mistake and began lacking Sayi. He even goes to meet Sayi. Additionally Learn – Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER ALERT: Ashwini warns Pakhi to steer clear of Sayi-Virat

Nonetheless, Sayi doesn’t settle for his apology. Later we see Virat being shot whereas he was on a mission. Sayi visits him in hospital and takes care of him whereas Pakhi is shocked to see her. Nonetheless, Virat chooses Sayi over Pakhi leaving her harm. Virat additionally takes Sayi dwelling with him. This makes Ashwini very joyful. Then again, Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) is upset that Virat has handled her so badly. She goes and complains to everybody that she has been mistreated. Nonetheless, Ashwini warns Pakhi to steer clear of Virat and Sayi. Within the upcoming episodes, we will see Virat and Sayi getting nearer. Additionally Learn – Mom’s Day 2021: Sidharth Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni and different TV celebs share lovely posts for their moms on social media

Virat will really feel fortunate to have Sayi with him whereas Sayi makes a heart-touching confession. Virat really loves Sayi and needs her in his life ceaselessly. He holds Sayi’s hand whereas Sayi will inform him that she has a activity to full her incomplete relationship. Virat is joyful to hear that and feels Sayi can be feeling the identical for him. He will then determine to confess his love for her. Additionally Learn – TRP Report Week 17: Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa guidelines the chart; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Indian Idol 12 keep their place in high 5

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Net-Sequence.

Click on to be a part of us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally observe us on Fb Messenger for newest updates.



