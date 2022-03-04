Virat Kohli 100th Test Match Honored By Rahul Dravid Wife Anusha Sharma Seen Together In BCCI Video

Virat Kohli 100th Test Match: Virat Kohli is playing his 100th Test match against Sri Lanka in Mohali. Before this match, head coach Rahul Dravid honored him and handed him the Indian cap. His wife Anushka Sharma was also seen with him on this occasion.

India’s legendary batsman Virat Kohla is playing his 100th test match against Sri Lanka in Mohali. Before the match, head coach Rahul Dravid honored him and gave him the Indian cap. During this, his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma also appeared with him. BCCI shared this video on its official Twitter.

Run machine Virat Kohli was honored before the first match of the Test series against Sri Lanka. The head coach of Team India handed over the cap to Virat Kohli. On this occasion Dravid said, ‘Virat, I know that when you started your career as a youngster you would have wanted to play a Test match for India. You are here for the 100th test match today. It is all because of your hard work, diligence and discipline. Best wishes to you and your family for this.

At the same time, after taking this cap, Virat Kohli said, ‘My wife is here with me. My brother is in the stand. Thanks to all my family, my friends, BCCI. What the coming generation can learn from me is to play in all three formats, play IPL. After that playing the 100th Test match for which I am feeling proud.

He further said, ‘I could not have got this honor from a better person than you (Rahul Dravid). You are my childhood hero. I still have a picture taken with you from my under-15 days in my room. Today I am taking the cap of 100th Test from you. It has been a great journey and I thank everyone for that.

How was the journey of Virat Kohli so far?

Virat Kohli made his Test debut in 2011 against West Indies. In this match, he scored 4 and 15 runs. But after failing in the first Test match, this legendary batsman started amassing runs and never looked back. He has scored 7962 runs in the longest format (before the Mohali Test) at an average of 50.39. He also has 27 centuries to his name in Tests.

Even as a captain, Virat Kohli has taken the Indian Test team to heights. He has also led India to victory in countries like Australia, England, New Zealand. He had recently decided to step down from the captaincy of the Test team after the series loss against South Africa. Earlier, he had given up the captaincy of T20 and after that the board took over the captaincy from him in ODIs.