Sports

Virat Kohli 100th Test Match Honored By Rahul Dravid Wife Anusha Sharma Seen Together In BCCI Video

23 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Virat Kohli 100th Test Match Honored By Rahul Dravid Wife Anusha Sharma Seen Together In BCCI Video
Written by admin
Virat Kohli 100th Test Match Honored By Rahul Dravid Wife Anusha Sharma Seen Together In BCCI Video

Virat Kohli 100th Test Match Honored By Rahul Dravid Wife Anusha Sharma Seen Together In BCCI Video

Virat Kohli 100th Test Match Honored By Rahul Dravid Wife Anusha Sharma Seen Together In BCCI Video

Virat Kohli 100th Test Match: Virat Kohli is playing his 100th Test match against Sri Lanka in Mohali. Before this match, head coach Rahul Dravid honored him and handed him the Indian cap. His wife Anushka Sharma was also seen with him on this occasion.

Contents hide
1 Virat Kohli 100th Test Match: Virat Kohli is playing his 100th Test match against Sri Lanka in Mohali. Before this match, head coach Rahul Dravid honored him and handed him the Indian cap. His wife Anushka Sharma was also seen with him on this occasion.
2 How was the journey of Virat Kohli so far?

India’s legendary batsman Virat Kohla is playing his 100th test match against Sri Lanka in Mohali. Before the match, head coach Rahul Dravid honored him and gave him the Indian cap. During this, his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma also appeared with him. BCCI shared this video on its official Twitter.

Run machine Virat Kohli was honored before the first match of the Test series against Sri Lanka. The head coach of Team India handed over the cap to Virat Kohli. On this occasion Dravid said, ‘Virat, I know that when you started your career as a youngster you would have wanted to play a Test match for India. You are here for the 100th test match today. It is all because of your hard work, diligence and discipline. Best wishes to you and your family for this.

READ Also  Oleksandr Usik upsets Anthony Joshua for pursuing heavyweight boxing picture

At the same time, after taking this cap, Virat Kohli said, ‘My wife is here with me. My brother is in the stand. Thanks to all my family, my friends, BCCI. What the coming generation can learn from me is to play in all three formats, play IPL. After that playing the 100th Test match for which I am feeling proud.

He further said, ‘I could not have got this honor from a better person than you (Rahul Dravid). You are my childhood hero. I still have a picture taken with you from my under-15 days in my room. Today I am taking the cap of 100th Test from you. It has been a great journey and I thank everyone for that.

How was the journey of Virat Kohli so far?

Virat Kohli made his Test debut in 2011 against West Indies. In this match, he scored 4 and 15 runs. But after failing in the first Test match, this legendary batsman started amassing runs and never looked back. He has scored 7962 runs in the longest format (before the Mohali Test) at an average of 50.39. He also has 27 centuries to his name in Tests.

Even as a captain, Virat Kohli has taken the Indian Test team to heights. He has also led India to victory in countries like Australia, England, New Zealand. He had recently decided to step down from the captaincy of the Test team after the series loss against South Africa. Earlier, he had given up the captaincy of T20 and after that the board took over the captaincy from him in ODIs.

READ Also  Mikel Arteta Denies Training Ground Bust-Up & Offers Thomas Partey Update


#Virat #Kohli #100th #Test #Match #Honored #Rahul #Dravid #Wife #Anusha #Sharma #BCCI #Video

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment