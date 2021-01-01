Sports

Virat Kohli 13 years in international cricket: Virat Kohli 13 years in cricket

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Virat Kohli 13 years in international cricket: Virat Kohli 13 years in cricket
Written by admin
Virat Kohli 13 years in international cricket: Virat Kohli 13 years in cricket

Virat Kohli 13 years in international cricket: Virat Kohli 13 years in cricket

Indian captain Virat Kohli completed 13 years in international cricket on August 18. Kohli has a huge fan following on social media, which shows his stardom. On this special occasion, fans have cheered on their favorite cricketer by giving him many nicknames.

See the reaction of 13-year-old fans in international cricket on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli turns 13 in cricket: International cricket completes 13 years, fans cheer on national ‘hero’ Virat Kohli

#Virat #Kohli #years #international #cricket #Virat #Kohli #years #cricket

READ Also  Player Ratings as Late Angelo Ogbonna Header Seals Points for Hammers

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment