Virat Kohli 13 years in international cricket: Virat Kohli completed 13 years in international cricket; See Virat Kohli statistics and records; Virat Kohli Statistics and Records: In the drought of the century, Kohli entered his 14th year in international cricket, see career in statistics

Virat Kohli completed 13 years in international cricket

The current captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli, has completed 13 years in international cricket and is now entering his 14th year. In these 13 years, the 32-year-old has become one of the best batsmen in the world and a leading captain. The victory in the second Test against England at Lord’s this week proved that Kohli, whose captaincy was in question recently, is currently safe in his leadership position.

Now they face a big challenge. Kohli did not score a century for long. Tendulkar has 49 ODI centuries to his name, while Kohli has 43. Kohli had scored five centuries in 2019 and by early 2020 he was expected to equal Tendulkar’s record in one year. He started the year with two fifties. He scored five more fifties in the next year and a half, but could not score a single century.



Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: After 13 years, Kohli has more centuries, Sachin is behind in runs and average

Since January 2020, he has played 12 ODIs, 15 T20s and 10 Tests but not a single century, the last time he scored a Test century was in November 2019 against Bangladesh in Kolkata. Kohli has 12,169 runs in 254 ODIs and is the sixth highest run-scorer behind Tendulkar (18,246), Kumar Sangakkara (14,234), Ricky Ponting (13,704), Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430) and Mahela Jayawardene (12,650). .

Kohli, who made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in Dambulla in 2008, has scored 7,609 runs in 94 Tests with 27 centuries and is ranked 36th in the list of highest run scorers. While he is unlikely to surpass Tendulkar’s record of 15,921 runs and 51 Test centuries, he can certainly surpass Tendulkar’s ODI centuries. Although it all depends on his fitness and appetite for runs and big scores.

