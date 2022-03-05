Sports

Virat Kohli 71st Century Is Trapped in the number game of 71 played 100th test in Mohali IND vs SL

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli has played 71 innings so far after the last century and everyone is waiting for his 71st century. Against Sri Lanka in Mohali, he became the 71st player in the world to play his 100th Test match. Also he became the 12th Indian to play 100 Tests.

Virat Kohli has definitely made fans not only in India but all over the world with his batting. This is the reason why the whole world is waiting for his 71st century. In the current series against Sri Lanka, he made his 100th Test match in Mohali. But do you know that the former Indian captain is stuck in the turn of 71. How that, we tell you.

Actually Virat Kohli has played 71 innings since last century and he is waiting for his 71st century. Also, against Sri Lanka in Mohali, he became the 71st player in the world to play his 100th Test match. So this is the turn of 71 in which run machine Kohli is stuck. This number is proving to be very unfortunate for them so far.

Waiting for century from 71 innings

Virat Kohli last scored a century on 22 November 2019 against Bangladesh. It has been almost two and a half years and the world is waiting for the 71st century of the run machine. Virat played his 100th Test match against Sri Lanka in Mohali on 4 March 2022 and came out to bat in the 71st innings. He scored 45 runs with great restraint but a turning ball from Ambuldeniya increased the wait of the fans.

Apart from this, let us tell you that Virat Kohli became the 71st player in the world who achieved the feat of playing 100th Test match. Along with this, he also became the 12th Indian player in this case. Before him Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh and Ishant Sharma have achieved the feat of playing 100 Tests for India.

Fans must have been heartbroken as the wait for Virat Kohli’s 71st century increases, but Kohli is not too worried about it. After the first day’s play in Mohali, he said, “My preparation is the same as it has always been.” As long as I am batting well, I am not worried. We are passionate about records and achievements.

Virat Kohli made his Test debut in 2011 against West Indies. He now has 8007 test runs to his name. He had also completed 8000 Test runs as soon as he scored 38 runs in the Mohali Test itself. He became the second batsman in the world after Ricky Ponting to do so in the 100th Test. He has 27 centuries in Test cricket and 43 centuries in ODI cricket.

