Virat Kohli adamant on not give up captaincy 68 percent success rate in ODIs

Rohit Sharma is at number one in the world in terms of success rate in T20 Internationals as a captain. At the same time, he is at number three in the world in terms of success rate in One Day Internationals.

On 8 December 2021, the Board of Control for Cricket in India gave the command of the ODI team to Rohit Sharma in place of Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli had already left the command of T20. Now Rohit Sharma has become the captain of the Indian team in the limited overs format. After the announcement of the BCCI, there were reports that Virat Kohli was adamant on not giving up the command of the ODI team.

Later Sourav Ganguly clarified that the selection committee did not want two captains to be kept in the limited overs format, so Rohit was given the command in place of Virat. Many cricket stalwarts have justified the BCCI’s decision to make Rohit Sharma the captain. Talking about the success rate of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as captain, then Hitman is much better.

In ODIs, Rohit’s success rate is about 12 percent higher than Kohli. At the same time, in T20 International this figure is 17 percent. Rohit is at number one in the world in terms of success rate in T20. At the same time, he is at number three in the world in terms of success rate in One Day Internationals.

If reports are to be believed that Virat Kohli was adamant on not giving up the captaincy of the ODI team, then perhaps Rohit’s record would have overshadowed his arguments. Second, Team India has to play two World Cups soon. Team India has not won a single ICC trophy under Kohli’s leadership. In such a situation, the BCCI would have handed over the command of the team to Rohit keeping in mind the preparations for the World Cup.

Virat Kohli has led Team India in 95 One Day Internationals so far. Of these, they have won 65, while they have lost 27. One match ended in a tie and two matches did not result. His success rate in ODIs was around 68%.

Virat Kohli led Team India in 45 T20 International matches. In that he won 27 matches, while he had to face defeat in 14. Two matches each were tied and inconclusive. His success rate in T20I captaincy is 65.11 percent.

Rohit Sharma has already taken over the command of Team India in One Day Internationals. He was given the command of the team for the first time on 10 December 2017. Since then, he has led Team India in 10 One Day Internationals.

Out of this, Team India has won 8, while 2 have lost. His success rate as captain in One Day Internationals is 80%. In T20 International, Rohit got the command of Team India for the first time on 20 December 2017. Since then, he has led Team India in 22 T20 Internationals. Out of these, Team India won 18 matches, while lost in 4. His success rate as captain in T20 Internationals is 81.82%.