Virat Kohli Advised Rohit Sharma To Take DRS On Ball Of Yuzvendra Chahal BCCI Shared Video of IND vs WI 1st ODI

IND vs WI, Virat Kohli Advised Rohit Sharma For DRS: India beat West Indies by 6 wickets in the first match of the ongoing ODI series in Ahmedabad. A video of this match went viral in which Rohit Sharma took a review at the behest of Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli was the captain of Team India till some time ago but now he has become the former captain. Yet his energy on the field has not affected him. In the first ODI against the West Indies, he played under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, but on one occasion he advised the captain to take a review, which Rohit also accepted. Ultimately this review was successful and India got success.

This incident happened in the 22nd over of West Indies’ innings when Yuzvendra Chahal was bowling and Shamrah Brooks was in front. The ball went into the hands of Rishabh Pant with a lighter edge of his bat but the umpire did not give him out. But at the behest of Virat Kohli and Chahal, Rohit Sharma took the review. This DRS call was successful and India got the sixth wicket.

The video of this incident is becoming fiercely viral on social media. It is clearly heard in this video that, Rohit Sharma first questioned Rishabh Pant, then he said that I do not feel that the bat is on. But then Virat Kohli came there and said that Rohit is on the bat. Rohit said that Pant is speaking or not, but after this the captain took the review at the behest of Kohli.

In this match, Yuzvendra Chahal bowled brilliantly and took 4 wickets for 49 runs in 9.5 overs. He was also adjudged player of the match for this performance. During this innings, he got two wickets with the help of DRS. He took the first wicket of Nicholas Pooran, whose review video was also shared by BCCI. It was also Chahal’s 100th ODI wicket.

In the first ODI against West Indies, captain Rohit Sharma took three DRS and all three proved to be successful. This was India’s first match under Rohit’s regular ODI captaincy and also the historic 1000th ODI. In this match, Rohit Sharma scored 60 runs and scored his 44th ODI half-century. In this match, he did a great captaincy along with batting.

India won the match by 6 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series. The second ODI match of the series will also be played on February 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After the ODI series, a three-match ODI series between the two teams will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.