Virat Kohli Aggression: I admire Virat Kohli but his aggression should be limited, says Farooq Engineer

10 seconds ago
London
Former India wicketkeeper Farooq Engineer praised India captain Virat Kohli but said Kohli’s aggression should be limited. Kohli and James Anderson clashed during the second Test at Lord’s.

India won the match by 151 runs. “I am a fan of Kohli. He is an aggressive captain. It’s good but it has to have limits. If that doesn’t happen, match referees and umpires will intervene,” he told Sports Sports Engineer.

If you believe Farooq, ‘Sometimes Virat is very aggressive, but I like his aggression. Kohli is a very good captain. He is one of the best batsmen in the world.

The 83-year-old former player said the 89-run partnership between Jaspreet Bumrah and Mohammad Shami in the second innings against England was excellent. As for sledging in the days of his career, he said he focused on answering the opposing team through on-field performances.

Farooq Engineer said, ‘They used to call us bloody Indians. He mocked our pronunciation, but I answered him. I hit him on the pitch and answered back by wicket and all that.

