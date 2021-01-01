Virat Kohli-Akeeb Javed: Virat Kohli is a typical Asian player, he is vulnerable to controlled boycotts in England; Former Pakistan fast bowler Akib Javed says why Virat Kohli is having difficulty in scoring in England

Highlights Headingley Virat Kohli hit a half-century in the second innings of the Test

The Indian captain has scored 124 runs so far in the current series.

Kohli found it difficult to face the out-swing balls in England

New Delhi

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has so far failed to perform as expected in the ongoing Test series against England. It has been almost two years since Kohli scored a century in international cricket.

In the second innings of the Headingley Test, Virat’s half-century came with the bat but it was of no use to the team. The Indian team lost the third Test to hosts England by a margin of one innings. In the first five innings of the current series against England, Kohli has managed just 124 runs at an average of around 25.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Akib Javed has given reasons for Virat’s failure in England. “Virat is a normal Asian batsman,” Akib said on Pakistan TV’s YouTube channel. He may be more successful in Australia but he has a problem where the ball swings forward. Kohli made his last Test century in 201 in a pink ball Test against Bangladesh.

England and India are currently tied 1-1 in the five-match series. The fourth Test of the series will be played at The Oval from September 2. The Indian team may change its playing XI for the fourth Test.

Kohli has had a good start to the series many times but has failed to convert it into a big score. Akib said, ‘Kohli will have a hard time in England and South Africa. Where the ball will sew and swing. Because he goes to chase the ball.

Kohli’s team-mate England captain Joe Root is currently in excellent form. Root has scored 507 runs in 5 innings with 3 consecutive centuries in 5 series.

