Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are brothers both of them won A little girl explained truth of India-Pakistan match watch video

Team India’s next match is against New Zealand on 31 October. If Team India has to stay in the tournament then it will have to win this match at any cost. Pakistan is at the top of Group 2 of Super-12. They have almost confirmed their ticket to the semi-finals by winning both their opening matches.

After the match between India and Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup, the round of rhetoric and slang continues. Fans and former players of both the countries have also clashed on social media. Meanwhile, a video is going viral on social media. In that video, a little girl can be seen explaining the funniest thing about the India vs Pakistan match or rather the ‘truth’ of the match.

Pakistan defeated the Indian team by 10 wickets in the Super-12 match. This video has been shared by the Twitter handle of @SaahilSuhail. In the caption of the video, he wrote, ‘My daughter tells me that both Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are brothers. Both won last night. India-Pakistan cricket match is a game! So, take it as a game!’

In the video, @SaahilSuhail asks his daughter, ‘Who won India-Pakistan.’ The girl says, ‘Virat Kohli.’ @SaahilSuhail asks again, ‘Virat Kohli won?’ The girl says, ‘Yes.’ @SaahilSuhail says, ‘I have heard another in the news.’

The girl says, ‘He (Virat Kohli) got on board.’ @SaahilSuhail said, ‘I saw that Pakistan won.’ The girl says, ‘Who won?’ @SaahilSuhail says ‘Pakistan.’ The girl starts laughing. Then she says, ‘Babar calls him.’

@SaahilSuhail says, ‘Babar, Babar Azam?’ The girl says, ‘Babar also and Virat Kohli too, both won. Both the parents started crying. @SaahilSuhail says ‘Oh oh oh… why did you cry?’ The girl says, ‘Both the ones who won got on board.’

@SaahilSuhail says, ‘Okay, well, good.’ The girl says, ‘Babur had done more and Virat had done nothing, the rest had done nothing. They could neither catch nor play. He was not hurt. So Virat Kohli and Babar won. They (Babur-Virat) were hurt, but there was no pain.’

@SaahilSuhail asked, ‘Which team does Virat Kohli play for?’ The girl says, ‘Virat Kohli plays with Babar’s team.’ @SaahilSuhail asks in surprise, ‘Okay. He played for Babar’s team.

The girl says, ‘They are brothers.’ @SaahilSuhail asks, ‘Are they both brothers?’ The girl says, ‘Yes and what?’ It would not be wrong to say that the message given by the little girl in this one minute 19 second video is a lesson for the elders.

