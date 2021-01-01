Virat Kohli and Haseeb: Virat Kohli is angry with Haseeb Hameed

India captain Virat Kohli was angry with England opener Haseeb Hameed. Hamid was marking the batting guard outside the crease on the first day of the Oval Test. Kohli complained to the on-field umpires. He told on-field umpire Richard Ealingworth that he was unhappy with the batsman’s actions.

This happened early in England’s left when Hamid marked his guard outside the crease and was hit by a shoe spike. While it was common to mark with shoe spikes or bats or bells outside the crease, Kohli objected that Hamid did not do it inside the crease.

The England opener’s action was also discussed in the commentary box. Harsh Bhogle and Ajay Jadeja also discussed the issue. And tried to explain the point.

As a rule, a batsman can mark outside the crease if he is not in danger. The danger zone of the pitch is five feet beyond the popping crease.

According to Rule 41.15.1 of the MCC, ‘a striker cannot take a role in the field of defense or take it very close to it’. As far as Hamid is concerned, the umpires did not think he was in danger. This did not alert them.

Coincidentally, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Shabha Pant was warned not to stand too far from the crease as the umpires felt he was entering a dangerous area.

Hamid was dismissed early by Jaspreet Bumrah. Indian bowlers Jaspreet Bumrah and Umesh Yadav helped the team make a comeback. By the end of the day’s play, England were 53 for three. Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed and captain Joe Root are back in the pavilion.