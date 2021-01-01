Virat Kohli and Nasir Hussain: Nasir Hussain became a fan of Virat Kohli, the right man to captain at the right time

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has said that Indian captain Virat Kohli is the right person at the right time to lead a strong Indian team. Nasser Hussain also said that Kohli represents the idea of ​​modern India, which is aware and conscious of its goal and which cannot be pushed back.Hussein wrote in his column for the Daily Mail, “Virat Kohli is the right person at the right time to lead this tremendous Indian team. Their players, especially bowlers, want an aggressive captain. He wants Kohli to provoke things. Kohli worked effectively in the second Test at Lord’s.

Hussein wrote, “Kohli in particular represents modern India, which cannot wander here and there. Although the umpire would occasionally remind him that he was not running the game. This is not a team that threatens India. This was probably the case in previous generations.

Hussein believes Kohli is creating an atmosphere with his aggression to win the Test series for India. India have not won a Test series in England since a 1-0 victory in 2007 under Rahul Dravid. Hussein explained how Kohli’s aggression works.

He says, “Kohli’s aggression is aimed at destroying the opposition and he dominates every team mentally. I’m sure most people don’t like playing against him and English supporters don’t particularly like him. India are 1-0 up in the five-match Test series against England. The third Test between the two teams starts on Wednesday at Headingley, Leeds.

