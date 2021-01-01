Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Virat Kohli, Mohammad Siraj reached Dubai before the second step, Anushka Sharma says we are here! Captain Kohli arrives in Dubai with his wife for IPL, Anushka says- We are here …

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has arrived in Dubai with his wife Anushka Sharma in the second half of IPL 2021. Bollywood actress Anushka shared this information on her official Instagram account of social media.

Anushka wrote in an Instagram story, ‘Bye UK, you were as nice as ever.’ After arriving in Dubai, the Indian actress tagged Royal Challengers Bangalore and wrote, ‘We are here! Dubai. ‘

Earlier, the RCB had confirmed his arrival in Dubai with photos of Kohli (Virat Kohli landed in Dubai) and fast bowler Mohammad Siraj. Both players arrived in Dubai on Sunday. Team India players are currently arriving in Dubai directly from Manchester. Following the cancellation of the fifth and final Test of the series, all the players are joining their respective franchises in the second half of the IPL.

RCB wrote on their official Twitter handle, ‘The news you’ve been waiting for: King Kohli and Mian Magic have joined the team in Dubai.’

The Mumbai Indians arrived in the UAE on Saturday

Earlier, players from Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals also reached the UAE. Mumbai had called up their players on Saturday while Delhi Capitals players had arrived on Sunday morning. Australian all-rounder Dan Christian also arrived in Dubai on Sunday.

Players coming from the UK will have to stay in the qu day quarantine

The BCCI has notified all franchisees that all players coming from the UK will have to stay in the mandatory quarantine for 6 days. He will then enter the team’s bio bubble. The UAE leg of the IPL will start on September 19. The first match will be between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.