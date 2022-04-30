Virat Kohli became 1st player to score 50+ runs in 50 Times for One team in T20s, Anushka Sharma Cheers Him; Watch Video – Virat Kohli becomes first player to score 50+ runs for a team in T20Is, Anushka Sharma’s happiness knew no bounds; Watch Video

Virat Kohli scored a half-century in the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. When Kohli scored a half-century, his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was also present in the stadium. Seeing this innings of hers, Anushka was also not happy. Let us tell you, this half-century has come after 14 innings of Virat Kohli in IPL. With this fifty, he touched another milestone. He became the first batsman in T20 cricket to score 50 or more (50+) runs for a single team 50 times.

Virat Kohli has played for only one team (Royal Challengers Bangalore) in IPL so far. He has scored 6469 runs in IPL so far in 209 innings of 217 matches at an average of 36.55 and strike rate of 129.51. This includes his 43 half-centuries and five centuries. In this way, Kohli has played an innings of 50 or more runs in IPL so far 48 times.

Apart from this, Virat Kohli scored 232 runs in 6 innings of 6 matches while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Champions League T20 (2011/12) at an average of 46.40 and strike rate of 145.91. It also includes his 2 half-centuries. In this way, he became the first batsman in the world to score 50 or more runs for any one team in T20 cricket.

Talking about Virat Kohli’s innings against Gujarat Titans, the former captain of the Indian cricket team completed his half-century by taking a run in the third ball of the 13th over. This over was brought by Mohammed Shami against Gujarat Titans. The special thing was that Shami also congratulated Virat on completing his half-century. After completing the half-century, Virat Kohli accepted the greetings of the audience by raising the bat.

Kohli Seeing the innings, Anushka Sharma, who was present in the stand, stood up and started clapping. She was loudly cheering Virat Kohli. During Kohli’s batting, she was constantly seen encouraging her husband. In the video below, you can also see Shami congratulating Kohli and Anushka’s celebration.

Although, Kohli Despite his half-century innings, Royal Challengers Bangalore had to face defeat in this match. Electing to bat first, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 170 for 6 in 20 overs after winning the toss. Gujarat Titans won the match by scoring 174 for 4 in 19.3 overs.