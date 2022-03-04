Virat Kohli became 2nd batsman in world to complete 8000 runs in 100th Test, equaling Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev record

VIRAT KOHLI 8000 TEST RUNS: Before Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar and VVS Laxman have scored more than 8000 runs in Test cricket.

Virat Kohli was dismissed for 45 runs in the first innings of his 100th Test. Fans needed a century from him. That wish of the fans did not come true, but the run machine touched another milestone in its 100th Test. He completed his 8000 runs in Test cricket. He also became the second batsman in the world to complete 8000 runs in the 100th Test. Prior to him, former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting had completed 8000 runs in his 100th Test.

Virat Kohli touched the 8000-run mark in Test cricket as soon as he completed his 38th run. Virat Kohli is the sixth Indian to score 8000 or more runs in Test cricket. Before him, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar and VVS Laxman have achieved this position.

Not only this, Virat Kohli also equaled the legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev as soon as he landed against Sri Lanka at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. He became the 8th cricketer to play 200 One Day Internationals and 100 Test matches for India. Before him, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh had achieved this feat.

Kapil Dev played 131 Tests and 225 One Day Internationals, Sachin Tendulkar played 200 Tests and 463 One Day Internationals, Anil Kumble played 132 Tests and 271 One Day Internationals and Rahul Dravid played 164 Tests and 344 One Day Internationals.

At the same time, Sourav Ganguly played 113 Tests and 311 One Day Internationals, Virender Sehwag played 104 Tests and 251 One Day Internationals and Harbhajan Singh played 103 Tests and 236 One Day Internationals. Virat Kohli has played 260 One Day International matches.

Virat Kohli reached number six in terms of highest run scorer in Test cricket for India. In this case, Sachin Tendulkar is at number one. He has 15921 runs to his name. At the same time, Rahul Dravid has scored 13265, Sunil Gavaskar has scored 10122, VVS Laxman has scored 8781 and Virender Sehwag has scored 8503 runs. Kohli now has 8007 test runs.