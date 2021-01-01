Sports

Virat Kohli Burmese Army: Virat Kohli vs Burmese Army Indian captain backed by Michael Vaughan

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Virat Kohli Burmese Army: Virat Kohli vs Burmese Army Indian captain backed by Michael Vaughan
Written by admin
Virat Kohli Burmese Army: Virat Kohli vs Burmese Army Indian captain backed by Michael Vaughan

Virat Kohli Burmese Army: Virat Kohli vs Burmese Army Indian captain backed by Michael Vaughan

London
Former England captain Michael Vaughan has defended Indian captain Virat Kohli for making fun gestures in the Burmese Army during the fourth Test. India beat England in the fourth Test to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

During the match, Kohli mocked the Burmese Army with gestures. Kohli’s gesture angered many England fans. However, Vaughn said the gesture was just out of excitement.

navbharat timesAfter India’s victory, Kohli played ‘Baja’, some called him ‘classless’, some supported him
Von Fox told Sports, ‘Kohli is an incredible leader. They just got energy. I liked it. We don’t have people who imitate the audience. He is an amazing character and he gave a strategic masterclass on how to win a Test match.

Some in the Burmese army took Kohli’s hint appropriately and said that the Indian captain wanted to be part of the England team’s fan club.

navbharat timesDhawan wanted to spend his old age with Ayesha, so why couldn’t this wish be fulfilled
The Daily Mail quoted a fan as saying, ‘Yes, we know you want to join Kohli. We have received indications. Indian fans, however, enjoyed Kohli’s attitude. “Kohli hit the Burmese army with just one gesture,” said one fan.

Virat Kohli jingling army

Burmese Army and Virat Kohli

#Virat #Kohli #Burmese #Army #Virat #Kohli #Burmese #Army #Indian #captain #backed #Michael #Vaughan

READ Also  Man Utd Ready to Double Bruno Fernandes' Wages With Lucrative New Contract Offer

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment