Virat Kohli Burmese Army: Virat Kohli vs Burmese Army Indian captain backed by Michael Vaughan

Virat Kohli vs Burmese Army Indian captain backed by Michael Vaughan
Former England captain Michael Vaughan has defended Indian captain Virat Kohli for making fun gestures in the Burmese Army during the fourth Test. India beat England in the fourth Test to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.
Von Fox told Sports, ‘Kohli is an incredible leader. They just got energy. I liked it. We don’t have people who imitate the audience. He is an amazing character and he gave a strategic masterclass on how to win a Test match.
Some in the Burmese army took Kohli’s hint appropriately and said that the Indian captain wanted to be part of the England team’s fan club.
The Daily Mail quoted a fan as saying, ‘Yes, we know you want to join Kohli. We have received indications. Indian fans, however, enjoyed Kohli’s attitude. “Kohli hit the Burmese army with just one gesture,” said one fan.
Burmese Army and Virat Kohli
