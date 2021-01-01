Virat Kohli Burmese Army: Virat Kohli vs Burmese Army Indian captain backed by Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has defended Indian captain Virat Kohli for making fun gestures in the Burmese Army during the fourth Test. India beat England in the fourth Test to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

During the match, Kohli mocked the Burmese Army with gestures. Kohli’s gesture angered many England fans. However, Vaughn said the gesture was just out of excitement.



After India’s victory, Kohli played ‘Baja’, some called him ‘classless’, some supported him

Von Fox told Sports, ‘Kohli is an incredible leader. They just got energy. I liked it. We don’t have people who imitate the audience. He is an amazing character and he gave a strategic masterclass on how to win a Test match.

Some in the Burmese army took Kohli’s hint appropriately and said that the Indian captain wanted to be part of the England team’s fan club.

Dhawan wanted to spend his old age with Ayesha, so why couldn’t this wish be fulfilled

The Daily Mail quoted a fan as saying, ‘Yes, we know you want to join Kohli. We have received indications. Indian fans, however, enjoyed Kohli’s attitude. “Kohli hit the Burmese army with just one gesture,” said one fan.