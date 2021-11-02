Virat Kohli can lose captaincy of ODI team too Rohit Sharma take over command of Team India in series against New Zealand Hardik Pandya set to leave near future

Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who are struggling with fitness and poor rhythm, are set to leave the team in the near future. In their place, apart from IPL 2021 Orange Cap holder Rituraj Gaikwad and Avesh Khan, who is among the highest wicket takers, Yuzvendra Chahal can get a chance.

Virat Kohli may soon lose the captaincy of the ODI cricket team. Kohli has already announced that he will step down as the captain of the T20 team. Now there is a strong possibility of him taking the command of the ODI team as well. At the same time, Rohit Sharma is expected to be handed over the captaincy of the Indian cricket team in the three-match T20 International series against New Zealand starting on November 17.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) leadership and the national selectors are to meet in the next few days. Virat Kohli’s future as ODI captain will also be discussed in that meeting. News agency PTI reported on October 31 that the International Cricket Council (ICC) is in doubt about Kohli’s continuation in the limited overs format after another failure to win the tournament.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah will hold a virtual meeting with the national selectors in a couple of days. There will be a discussion on the issue of team leadership. Team India no longer has to participate in any ODI series in the year 2021.

There are almost 11 months left for the upcoming T20 World Cup to be played in Australia. When a BCCI official was asked about Rohit’s rest for the New Zealand T20 series, he replied, “First of all, the team for the New Zealand series needs to be decided. Rohit has not yet said that he does not want to lead the team in the T20 series against New Zealand. Why wouldn’t he want to lead? This could be his first series as full-time T20 captain.

However, some sources have indicated that top players like Rohit may take a break from the two Tests against New Zealand in Kanpur (November 25-29) and Mumbai (December 3-7). This is how it could be that those who will be rested from T20 Internationals will come back for Test matches. Some players will be kept in the shorter format of the game. He will get rest (during the New Zealand Test series) ahead of the South Africa tour starting in late December.

In the current domestic season, India have only three ODIs to play (against West Indies in February 2022). In such a situation, the BCCI wants to prepare a plan for two years before the 2023 World Cup. However, they are in no hurry to announce the new ODI captain. By June 2022, India has to play 17 domestic T20 Internationals and only three ODIs. Thus, it is unlikely that the ODI team will have a different captain for just three matches.

However, the Indian team has to play an ODI series against South Africa before that. It remains to be seen whether Kohli himself leaves the captaincy or the BCCI will ask him to do so. Under any circumstances, the chances of him leading the ODI team for a long time are slim.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami will be rested. Venkatesh Iyer can be included in the team as a substitute for Hardik Pandya. The selectors may also seriously consider the name of Jammu and Kashmir’s fast bowler sensation Umran Malik, keeping in mind the pitches of Australia during the upcoming World Cup (T20).

Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar can return for T20 series. Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Umesh Yadav are all set to return to the red ball format (Test match) team.