virat-kohli-captaincy-bio-bubble-wrong-team-selection-all-are-the-reasons-for-poor-performance-of-team-india-in-t20-world-cup-2021 – Captaincy of Virat Kohli From IPL to T20 World Cup 2021, he is being blamed for India’s poor performance

The poor performance of the Indian team continues in the T20 World Cup 2021. Many things are being blamed for this including Virat Kohli’s captaincy, wrong selection of the team, fatigue of IPL and bio bubble.

A captain who hasn’t performed to his potential, a team with some players picked on the basis of reputation rather than their current form, and fatigue in the bio-bubble era leading to India’s disappointing campaign in the T20 World Cup are.

There is no single reason for India’s defeat at the hands of Pakistan and New Zealand. Shaheen Shah Afridi’s first 12 deliveries made the Indians panic and against New Zealand, he failed to perform as per the strategy.

VVS Laxman said on India’s loss against New Zealand, “I am shocked not only by the defeat but the way they lost the match. You have all kinds of support staff but it’s all about executing a strategy.

Kohli has already decided to step down from the T20 captaincy after the World Cup before the tournament. Kohli will be remembered as a captain who was successful in bilateral series but did not find success in major competitions, such as the World Cup (T20 and ODI), the Champions Trophy or the IPL.

It is believed that Kohli gets a chance to rectify his mistake in bilateral series but this is not the case in a multi-team competition. His strategy seems to have not worked in this case.

There was a lack of consistency in team selection. Against New Zealand, the captain’s decision to open the innings with Ishan Kishan instead of Rohit Sharma proved to be wrong. Ignoring Ravichandran Ashwin in every format is raising questions about Kohli’s relationship with his players.

The former English cricketer raised questions on the relationship between Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin, said- Why is he not getting a place in the team?

In such a situation, Kohli’s ODI captaincy also seems to be in danger. The ODI World Cup is to be played in India in 2023 and in such a situation, the team can be prepared under the supervision of a new captain.

There was confusion in the team from the beginning regarding the fitness of all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The selection of Hardik despite not being completely fit meant that there was a lack of communication from the selectors to the team management.

After the IPL, when it seemed that Hardik would not be able to bowl, Shardul Thakur was quickly replaced by Axar Patel as the all-rounder’s substitute. This shows that the team was not too serious about the real challenge of the T20 World Cup.

Whether it is Hardik’s selection or to give importance to the status of the players rather than the form, the selectors will also have to answer. Considering form, Ruturaj Gaikwad deserved a place in the team which scored the most runs in the IPL.

Jasprit Bumrah said after India’s defeat- Of course, you need a break; Virat Kohli gave a different statement

Bhuvneshwar Kumar could not perform well on any stage for the last two years. His bowling no longer had the same edge as before but then he was selected instead of Deepak Chahar. Deepak is a bowler who specializes in taking wickets in the powerplay.

Similarly, Rahul Chahar was selected as a leg-spinner while Yuzvendra Chahal, who played a key role in taking Royal Challengers Bangalore to the IPL playoffs, was also not given a place in the reserve.

The team’s stay in the bio-bubble for the last four months was also one of the reasons for the defeat. Its effect is clearly visible on the body language of Indian players.

The Board of Cricket in India (BCCI) is also responsible for this, which did not give the players a chance to refresh by organizing the IPL just before the T20 World Cup.

Apart from this, given the craze for cricket in India, the strategy of the International Cricket Council (ICC) to capitalize on it is also weighing heavily on the team. All India matches are in the evening when the dew is playing its role.

All top teams like England, Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka etc have at least one match a day. Batting first then dew doesn’t play a role but in evening matches the chances of losing the toss and fielding first increase. India had lost the toss in both the matches.