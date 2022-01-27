Virat Kohli Captaincy Can be Seen Another Time in IPL 2022 As RCB Chairman Said for Convincing Indian Cricketer

IPL 2022, Virat Kohli RCB Captaincy: Once again the IPL franchise RCB is trying to convince Virat Kohli for the captaincy. Chairman Prathamesh Mishra has given a big statement regarding this.

Virat Kohli, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, recently surprised everyone by leaving the captaincy of the Test team. Last year, before the T20 World Cup, he also left the captaincy of the T20 team and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before the second phase of IPL 2021. Now the news is coming that Virat can once again be seen in the old spirit in IPL 2022.

Actually, the first choice of captaincy for the franchise is still Virat Kohli. Out of the players retained by the team, maximum 15 crores have been given to Virat. Meanwhile, the RCB chairman’s statement has intensified the speculation that Kohli will once again be seen taking over the reins of RCB.

Earlier it was discussed that Shreyas Iyer or Glenn Maxwell could be made the captain of RCB. But the latest media reports are once again pointing towards India’s most successful Test captain Virat Kohli. RCB chairman Prathamesh Mishra has given a statement that the franchise will try to convince Virat for the captaincy right now.

He said that, ‘Virat Kohli has led the team in many memorable seasons. Under his leadership, the team has won many matches. We still like to have him as the captain. We will try to convince him to take back the captaincy. If he agrees to the role of captaincy, then Virat Kohli will be the captain of RCB.

What does Virat Kohli’s captaincy record in IPL say?

Virat Kohli took charge of RCB for the first time in 2013. Since then, he has led the IPL team in 8 seasons till 2021. The team has not been able to become an IPL winner even once. The best performance under Virat’s captaincy was in 2016 when they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final. At the same time, under his captaincy, the team has reached the playoffs three times (2015, 2020, 2021).

Virat Kohli has so far captained RCB in 140 matches, out of which the team has won 66 matches and lost 70. In the last season of IPL, he had announced to quit the captaincy before the second phase of the season. This season, the team reached the playoffs and lost to KKR in the Eliminator.