Virat Kohli captaincy record: Virat Kohli overtook Clive Lloyd in his 37th Test victory, becoming the third captain after Lord Dev and MS Dhoni to win a Test at Lord’s K Club.

Highlights India are 1-0 up in the five-match Test series

India declared their second innings at 298 for eight.

England had a target of 272 for victory.

New Delhi

In the second Test of the series, played at the historic Lord’s ground, the Indian cricket team thrashed hosts England (India v England 2nd Test) by 151 runs. With this victory, captain Virat Kohli has recorded a great performance to his name.

This is India’s third Test victory in the home of cricket. Kohli has become the third Indian captain to win a Test match at Lord’s. Earlier, veteran Kapil Dev and former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) have done it.

India won this historic ground for the first time in 1986 under the leadership of former all-rounder Kapil Dev. After this, Dhoni won the Test match here in 2014 after 28 years.

Kohli has become the fourth most successful captain in Test history. He surpassed the record of West Indies legend Clive Lloyd. Under Lloyd’s leadership, the West Indies won 36 Tests. This is India’s 37th Test victory under Kohli.

Now Smith, Ponting and Waugh are ahead

Virat is now just ahead of former South African captain Graeme Smith (53 wins), Australian veteran Ricky Ponting (48 wins) and former kangaroo captain Steve Waugh (41 wins).

Shami and Bumrah added 89 not out

On the 5th and final day of the Lord’s Test, Mohammad Shami, Jaspreet Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj put on a stellar performance. Batting first, Shami and Bumrah put India out of trouble with an unbeaten 89-run stand.

The two had the highest partnership for the 9th wicket against England. Shami scored 56 not out and Bumrah 34 not out. Kohli declared the second innings at 298 for eight. England were challenged for a 272-run victory.

This is the second time this has happened …

The hosts were bowled out for 120 in 51.5 overs. The Indian fast bowlers took all 10 wickets in the second innings. For the second time in Test history, all the wickets have gone to the fast bowlers. Earlier, in 1989-90, the Indian fast bowlers had achieved this feat.

