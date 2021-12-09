Virat Kohli Daughter Vamika Birth Tweet Becomes Most Liked Pat Cummins Covid-19 Fund to India most retweeted post on Twitter

These are the tweets that were most liked and retweeted overall

The news of the birth of Virat Kohli’s daughter became the most liked news on Twitter this year. Also, Australian Test captain Pat Cummins had announced aid money for India during the Corona period, which was the most retweeted this year.

Indian Test captain Virat Kohli’s daughter Wamika was born on 11 January 2021. This news of this year has become the most liked news on Twitter. At the same time, the news of the aid given by Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins during the Corona period was the most retweeted news of this year.

Let us tell you that the news of the birth of Virat Kohli’s son was liked by 538,200 people on Twitter. At the same time, Pat Cummins’s tweet has been ‘retweeted’ 1,14,000 times as of November 15 and also became the most ‘quoted’ tweet this year at 21,900 times.

Also in the sports category, Virat Kohli’s tweet wishing Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his brilliant innings in the ‘Indian Premier League’ (IPL) was retweeted the most at 91,600 times. This was also the tweet that got the most 529,500 ‘likes’ in the sports category in 2021.

The Indian cricket team defeated Australia at the Gabba Cricket Ground in Brisbane. It was one of the most spectacular victories in the history of Indian cricket. On this news, PM Modi also tweeted praising the team. This has become the most liked tweet of this year in the government category in the year 2021.

Also according to Twitter’s ‘Only on Twitter’: Golden Tweets of 2021′ report, ‘Hashtags’ ‘Kovid-19’, ‘Farmer Demonstration’, ‘Team India’, ‘Tokyo2020’ ‘IPL2021’, ‘India vs England’. , ‘Master’ (movie), ‘Bitcoin’ and ‘Permission to Dance’ (song by South Korean band BTS) were used the most.

Significantly, the awards given by Twitter have been given on the basis of ‘retweets’ and ‘likes’ used on Twitter in India between January 1 and November 15, 2021. Pat Cummins has received the Golden Tweet Award.