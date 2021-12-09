‘Virat Kohli did not agree,’ Sourav Ganguly breaks silence on handing over captaincy to Rohit Sharma

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has broken his silence regarding the development of taking the captaincy of the ODI team from Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma. Ganguly told ANI on Thursday, 9 December 2021, that the selectors had made up their mind to hand over the captaincy of the ODI team to Rohit Sharma when Virat Kohli refused to continue as India’s T20 captain.

Ganguly said that the BCCI and the selectors together appointed Rohit Sharma as the full-time captain of the ODI and T20 teams. Ganguly also revealed that he and chief selector Chetan Sharma had also spoken to Kohli. The former Indian captain thanked Kohli for his contribution in the limited overs format.

Ganguly said, “It is a decision that was taken by the BCCI and the selectors together. In fact, the BCCI had requested Virat not to step down as the captain of the T20 team. But apparently, he did not agree. Then the selectors did not think it right to have two different captains in the white ball format.

Ganguly said that it was then decided that Virat would continue as the Test captain and Rohit would take over as the white-ball captain. I personally spoke to Virat Kohli as BCCI President. The chief selector also spoke to him.

In a conversation with PTI, Ganguly said on this issue that Kohli was talked about in this regard. He has accepted this decision. Kohli had stepped down as the captain of the T20 team after India’s disappointing campaign in the T20 World Cup in October-November this year.

How will Rohit do as an ODI captain? Ganguly said that he will not make any predictions, but he has full faith in the new captain’s ability. He said, ‘It is very difficult to predict. I wish them all the best. I hope he does a good job.

Was it taken into account that Kohli’s winning record as ODI captain in 95 matches is more than 70 percent? To this Ganguly said, ‘Yes, we had considered it, but if you look at Rohit’s record, all the ODIs he has captained India in, he has been very good. However, the point is that white-ball teams could not have two captains.

The question of the team not winning any ICC trophy under Kohli’s captaincy was also asked but Ganguly refused to tell about the discussion on it. “I can’t tell much about what was discussed and what the selectors said, but that is the main reason for making Rohit the captain of the white ball and Virat has accepted it,” he said.

