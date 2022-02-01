Virat Kohli Disclosed Reasons Behind Leaving Captaincy Mentioned MS Dhoni Tenure As An Example

Virat Kohli has given the example of MS Dhoni and explained why he decided to leave the captaincy. He believes that one does not have to be the captain of the team to be a leader.

Former India captain Virat Kohli has for the first time broken his silence on his decision to step down from the captaincy. He has told that why he took this decision all of a sudden. While stating the reason for this decision, Virat also mentioned former captain and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, popularly known as Captain Cool. He said that it is not necessary that you contribute to the team only as a captain.

In Digit’s ‘Fireside Chat with VK’, Kohli talked about how one can contribute for the team despite not being the leader of the team. He said that one does not need to be the captain of the team to be the leader and now after not being the captain of the Indian team, he can contribute more as the main batsman of the team.

Virat Kohli had stepped down as Test captain earlier this month after losing the Test series 1-2 against South Africa. Looking at the statistics, he is the most successful Test captain of India. Earlier, after the T20 World Cup, Kohli had given up the captaincy of the Indian team in this format and later the captaincy of the ODI team was also taken away from him.

Kohli said, “Everything has a tenure and time. Of course you should be aware of this. People may say ‘what did this guy do’ but you know when you think about moving forward and achieving more, you realize you’ve done your job.

‘You don’t need to be a captain to be a leader’

He further said, “Now as a batsman, maybe you can contribute more to the team. You can lead the team to more victories. So be proud of it. You don’t have to be a captain to be a leader. This is a common thing. When Mahendra Singh Dhoni was in the team, it was not that he was not the leader. He was someone to whom I used to go constantly for advice.

Kohli also spoke on the timing of moving forward. Rohit Sharma has been given the captaincy of the Indian team in the limited overs format in his place but the board is yet to announce his successor in Tests. He said, “Decision to move forward is also part of leadership, it has to be understood that its time is right.”

Kohli also said that, “It has to be understood that perhaps the atmosphere needs a different direction. One has to assume all kinds of roles and responsibilities. I played under Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a player and was also the captain of the team for a long time, my mindset has not changed.

It is worth noting that under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, the Indian team could never win any ICC title but India made it to the finals several times. India lost in the finals of the Champions Trophy 2017 and the World Test Championship. Apart from this, India also won Test and ODI series abroad. In which army countries like Australia, England are included.