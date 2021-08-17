Virat Kohli does not tolerate: Virat Kohli does not tolerate bullying of colleagues; Virat Kohli never forgives; Exclusive interview with former Englishman Monty Panesar; Kohli is not sorry, Bamura was betting to overthrow .. Monty Panesar angry at his own team

Former spinner Monty Panesar has lashed out at his team England for misbehaving with Jaspreet Bumrah on the field. At the same time, he said, England’s bet was reversed. He did not know the consequences of teasing Virat Kohli. Kohli never forgives. In the Lord’s Test, India defeated England by a huge margin of 151 runs. Jaspreet Bumrah and Mohammad Shami shared an 89-run stand to change the course of the match.

On the behavior of the England team, Monty Panesar said – England thought they would threaten the Indian team. So let’s threaten No. 11 Jaspreet Bumrah. But he had no idea what kind of character Virat Kohli is. He was watching everything and then returned to India harshly. He is a person who never forgives. He supports his team in any way, no matter what.



Team India performed amazingly, won Lord’s and took the lead in the series

It’s hard to tease Virat and his team.

He went on to say – England started but it had the opposite effect and all the credit goes to Virat. England were scared of the Indian team. On the 5th day, when he dismissed Shabha Pant, he thought that he would get Shami and Bumrah out cheaply. But for England everything turned upside down. You can’t play with India. Virat and his team backed up the harassment firmly.

Silverwood’s idea was sledging

Panesar credited coach Silverwood for the whole affair. He said: “I’m sure England coach Chris Silverwood did it all. It was his idea to upset India’s No. 10 and 11, but it all turned out to be fatal for England. Bumrah is currently the leading wicket-taker in the series with 12 wickets in 2 Tests.

Badjuban Anderson: He insulted the Indian players, Jadeja argued with him

Thus Bumrah started sledging

It is pertinent to note that on the final day of the second Test at Lord’s, Shabh Pant was dismissed early and the British wanted to dismiss Jaspreet Bumrah and Mohammad Shamila in the Indian lower order. Mark Wood was the first player to introduce sledding. He threw a short pitch ball over Bumrah’s helmet. And, that’s where the case started.

Serious allegations against the Indian players, Robinson’s way was blocked as he entered the dressing room

In addition to the bouncer shower, England cricketers started sledging in an attempt to distract Bumrah and Shami. There was also Jose Butler, a cricketer who exchanged words with Bumrah. But it did not affect the Indian pace pair, as they shared a ninth-wicket partnership and helped India set a target of 222 against the hosts, which was enough to beat England.

