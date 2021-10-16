Virat Kohli earned 36 crores from Instagram in lockdown, Cristiano Ronaldo topped with 18 crores

Due to the lockdown, many people in the world have lost their livelihood or their income has reduced, but during this time the captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli, through just 3 sponsored posts on Instagram, has lost 379294 pounds (about Rs 3.6 crores). ) earn. According to the news of the British website Mirror, Virat Kohli is the only Indian and cricketer among the top-10 players earning from this social media platform during the lockdown.

In this case, Portuguese footballer and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is at number one. He earned 1,882,336 pounds (about Rs 17.9 crore) from March 12 to May 14. It is important to mention here that the lockdown was implemented in India from 25 March.

According to the report, Virat Kohli is at number six in this list. Virat posted a total of 3 sponsored posts during the lockdown. He got 126431 pounds (about Rs 1.2 crore) for each post. Virat Kohli has 62 million followers on Instagram. At the same time, Cristiano Ronaldo has 222 million followers. Ronaldo is at number one in the world in terms of being followed on Instagram. Virat Kohli is at number one in India.

Except for basketball player Shaquille O’Neal, all footballers are among the top-5 players earning from Instagram during the lockdown. Argentine football star Lionel Messi is second after Ronaldo. Messi has 151 million followers on Instagram. He earned 1299373 pounds (about Rs 12.3 crore) from 4 posts during the lockdown. Brazilian youth football star Neymar finished third. He has 138 million followers on Instagram. He gained 1,192,211 pounds for 4 posts.

NBA star Shaquille O’Neal has only 17 million followers (much less than Virat) on Instagram. But he posted 5 times more than Virat during the lockdown. Shakeel earned 583,628 pounds (about Rs 5.5 crore) through 16 posts. David Beckham, the former captain of the English football team, was at number five. Beckham made only 3 posts during this period. He got 405,359 pounds (about Rs 3.8 crore) for this. Beckham has 63 million followers on Instagram.