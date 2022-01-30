Virat Kohli Enhanced Sourav Ganguly Mahendra Singh Dhoni Legacy Ian Chappell Praise Run Machine But Says Joe Root Is Poor Captain Australian legend said

Virat Kohli Enhanced Sourav Ganguly Mahendra Singh Dhoni Legacy: Ian Chappell wrote in his column, ‘Virat Kohli led India to success abroad with the help of a good colleague in the form of vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. No other captain has done this.

Former Australian cricket team captain Ian Chappell called Virat Kohli an extraordinary captain. In his column for ESPNcricinfo, Ian Chappell mentioned the difference in captaincy style between Kohli and Joe Root. Joe Root is the captain of the England Test team.

Ian Chappell has praised former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and described the legacy of Sourav Ganguly and Mahendra Singh Dhoni as carrying forward. At the same time, Joe Root was described as a good batsman, but a weak captain. According to Ian Chappell, Virat Kohli took the Indian team to a higher level.

Ian Chappell wrote in his column, ‘This is the story of two cricket captains. One was very good in his work and the other failed. There is no doubt that Kohli was an exception as captain. He didn’t curb his enthusiasm but still he was able to take the Indian team to a higher level.

Ian Chappell also indirectly praised Ajinkya Rahane. He wrote, ‘Virat Kohli led India to success overseas with the help of a good colleague in the form of Vice Captain Ajinkya Rahane. No other captain has done this. Chappell said how Kohli carried forward the legacy of two successful Indian captains, Sourav Ganguly and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

“The legacy that Kohli had inherited from Sourav Ganguly and Dhoni, he carried forward to a great extent in seven years. His biggest disappointment as captain was the recent loss to South Africa, in which India were leading 1-0. Although he did not captain in the second Test in Cape Town.

Ian Chappell mentioned Kohli’s passion to do well in Test cricket. He said, ‘Kohli’s biggest achievement was to instil a passion for Test cricket in his team. Despite his massive success, Kohli’s main goal was to win Test cricket. This is where his passion really shone through.

Ian Chappell, however, was as ruthless in Joe Root’s case as an Australian might be in judging a British cricketer. Chappell, while assessing Root, wrote, “Despite leading his country in more matches than any other captain, the name of the failure in captaincy is Joe Root.” It doesn’t matter what Root or any other outspoken England fan tells you. Root is a good batsman but a weak captain.