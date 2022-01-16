Virat Kohli Fake Resignation Letter Viral on Social Media With Topics Of UP Elections Calling Shivpal Yadav His Leader Jay Shah Trolled For Wishing

The place BCCI secretary Jay Shah has been trolled for congratulating Virat Kohli. On the similar time, after his resignation, one among his resignation letters in electoral format can also be going viral on social media.

Virat Kohli shocked everybody by immediately leaving the captaincy of the Check staff on Saturday night. His resolution got here to the fore after dropping the 3-match Check sequence towards South Africa a day earlier. After his resolution, a pretend resignation letter of his can also be going viral on social media. Problems with UP elections are additionally written on this letter.

However, when BCCI Secretary Jay Shah congratulated and tweeted on Virat Kohli’s resolution to step down as Check captain, he acquired trolled badly on Twitter. Folks began telling him the reality. Some held him accountable for all this and a few accused him of sitting on the board due to his father Amit Shah.

Jay Shah stated in his tweet that, ‘Congratulations to Virat Kohli on his fantastic and profitable journey. Below his management, the staff turned match and got here out performing properly in India and out of doors India. The wins in Australia and England throughout this era had been particular. On this put up of Shah, individuals began concentrating on him in addition to board president Sourav Ganguly.

Congratulations to @imVkohli on an amazing tenure as #TeamIndia captain. Virat turned the staff right into a ruthless match unit that carried out admirably each in India and away. The Check wins in Australia & England have been particular. https://t.co/9Usle3MbbQ — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 15, 2022

What’s Fake Resignation?

Truly, there may be an election atmosphere in the entire nation right now. Meeting elections are due in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur. In view of this, after the choice of Virat Kohli, one among his resignation letters began going viral within the political format. Many election points together with Dalit vote had been written on this letter. However it was utterly pretend and edited format.

It was written on this letter that, ‘It’s to be told that within the final 7 years, BCCI has not given any consideration or respect to backwards, dalits, farmers and minorities. On account of this perspective of the board, I resign as Indian captain. Honorable Shivpal Yadav ji is our chief and I’m with him.

Nonetheless, this can be a humorous letter which has been edited and viral within the election atmosphere. It has been made by modifying the resignation letter of a frontrunner. The date above this has additionally been edited to 15-01-2022. There is no such thing as a fact on this letter, however as a spice on social media, this letter is turning into fiercely viral and persons are having fun with it.