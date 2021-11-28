Virat Kohli Fitness Exercise Tips for Making Your Body Fit And Healthy Indian ODI Captain Shared Exercise Video on Instagram Doing Work Out

Well, there are many players in international cricket, who pay a lot of attention to their fitness. But the name of the Indian ODI and Test captain comes at the forefront of the fitness icon. Virat Kohli has taken fitness in cricket to a different level.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli keeps sharing pictures and videos of the gym on his social media account. In this episode, he has once again shared a workout video on his Instagram page. In this video, Virat is seen doing his back Virat exercise.

Virat’s fans have been impressed by his fitness. It would not be wrong to say that Virat Kohli is one of the fittest athletes in the world. Everyone has seen his aggressive and energetic form in the field. He is also known as the “run-machine” for his hunger for runs.

Do you know or have you ever wondered what it takes to get a body like Virat Kohli? Here we will tell you some things that Virat always follows in his lifestyle to keep himself fit and healthy.

Kohli is a worldwide fitness icon

Virat is considered a fitness icon across the world. He is the first to practice intense workouts and compounds these days, due to which he lost his weight. Along with this, he also does low carbon diet, good fat, high intensity cardio continuously. If you also exercise like Virat Kohli, then you too can see a transformation in yourself.

burn calories by running

If you also want a good body shape like Virat and want to lose weight, then definitely include running in your workout. To lose weight, it is necessary to do many more exercises, but running will give the most benefit, it is also quite easy.

The benefits of running are many, but the biggest advantage is that it makes the muscles much stronger and soon you can lose weight too. Run on the treadmill for at least 1 hour and it also gives peace to your mind and reduces stress.

Do pushups with both hands

Pushups are one such exercise that helps in shaping your arms, shoulders and chest in a better way. This also brings a big change in your confidence. This gives a good shape to your body. Doing this simultaneously strengthens your arms, shoulders, chest, core muscles and even your back.

Take Your Crunches to the Next Level

Everyone’s eyes are on Virat Kohli’s six pack abs, but how did he become, now just know here. Doing crunches or sit-ups will be very important for you. You do not need any kind of equipment for this. All you need is some space and determination to stay fit.

A daily 10-minute moderate crunch session can burn about 54 calories. It helps you strengthen core muscles, improve posture, and increase your body’s mobility and flexibility. So in this way you can make yourself fit by doing these exercises.