Virat Kohli gave national jersey to Divyang fan after his 100th Test, Team India is recognized as unofficial 12th player

Virat Kohli Watch Video: The video of this incident is viral on social media. Dharamveer Pal has also shared the video on his Twitter handle. In the caption of the video, he wrote, ‘Very well, this is a big day for my life.’

After the first Test of the 2-match series between India and Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli gifted his national team jersey to one of his staunch fans, Dharamveer Pal. The first Test match played in Mohali was also the 100th Test match of Virat Kohli’s career. Dharamveer Pal is disabled, but he is known as the unofficial 12th player of Team India. Dharmveer Pal travels with the national team for most of the matches in India. He has even occasionally been seen with her on foreign tours.

Kohli gifted his jersey to Dharamveer Pal before boarding the team bus after the match. The video of this incident is viral on social media. Dharamveer Pal has also shared the video on his Twitter handle. In the caption of the video, he wrote, ‘Very good, this is a big day for my life. Virat Kohli gifted me his t-shirts in his 100th test match. Very good.’ He also tagged his tweet to Virat Kohli and King Kohli. Watch the video below of Kohli gifting the jersey to Dharamveer Pal.

Ravindra Jadeja steals all the charm of Virat Kohli’s 100th Test

Virat Kohli Talking about the 100th Test match of India, India won it by an innings and 222 runs. However, Kohli could not do much in this match. He got out after scoring 45 runs. It would not be wrong to say that Ravindra Jadeja stole all the charm of Kohli’s 100th Test match. Jadeja performed all-round in the first test match against Sri Lanka and also made many records in his name.

Ravindra Jadeja Batting first, scored an unbeaten 175. After that Sri Lanka took 5 wickets in the first innings and 4 wickets in the second innings i.e. took 9 wickets in the match. Needless to mention that this all-rounder was adjudged the player of the match. Everyone praised his performance. Mohali Test was special for Rohit Sharma too. In this match, he took over the command of the Test team for the first time and within three days the decision of the match came.