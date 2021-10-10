Virat Kohli gets more IPL Salary than ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Winners Prize Money, IPL 2021| Virat Kohli’s IPL Salary Is Less Than The Prize Money Of The Winners Of T20 World Cup 2021

New Delhi: A few days from now, the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will start. Just before this the prize money of the tournament was announced. Let us know who will get how much money in this global cricket event.

Money will rain on the winners

The ICC has announced that the winners of the T20 World Cup 2021 will be given 1.6 million US dollars i.e. around Rs 12 crore. At the same time, the runners-up team will get 8 lakh US dollars, the amount in Indian rupees will be around 60 million.

Super-12 players will also be rich

According to the ICC, 5.6 million US dollars (about Rs 42 crore) have been approved for the T20 World Cup 2021, which will be distributed among the 16 teams participating in this tournament. The team which will be out of the Super-12 stage itself will be given 70 thousand US dollars i.e. about Rs 5.25 crore.

Also read- Rohit’s claim for the captaincy of Team India is weak, this player will reverse the bet!

Virat’s IPL salary is more than prize money

It is worth noting that the amount (about Rs 12 crore) received by the winner of T20 World Cup 2021 is less than the salary of RCB captain Virat Kohli. His franchise gives Rs 17 crore to Kohli for a season.

What is the IPL salary of Dhoni and Rohit?

Not only this, the prize money of T20 World Cup 2021 is less than the salary of Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma. His franchise gives Rs 15-15 crore to Mahi and ‘Hitman’ annually.