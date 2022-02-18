Virat Kohli Gifted Sachin Tendulkar Sacred Thread Given By His Father But Master Blaster Returned It Watch Video Story

Virat Kohli Special Gift To Sachin Tendulkar but He Returned it: Sachin Tendulkar was very sad during retirement. At that time Virat Kohli gifted him a thread of his father’s sign. But Master Blaster didn’t take it and gave it back to Virat.

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, two such names of Indian cricket, one of which is called the God of cricket and the other is the run machine. The way the Indian team’s batting order used to be on Sachin’s shoulder at one time, the same can be seen with Virat today. Today we will tell you a story related to two giants.

Actually this was the time when Sachin Tendulkar was going to say goodbye to his favorite thing. This was the time when an era of cricket was about to end with the retirement of the Master Blaster. Virat Kohli was a young batsman at that time, he used to follow Sachin and also respected him a lot. A story of the same time was told by both the veterans in an interview.

This was the story of the sacred thread that was given to Virat Kohli by his late father. During Sachin’s last moments with Team India, Virat went to him and presented the thread to the unhappy Master Blaster. But Sachin did not take this thread but returned it after saying something to Virat. What did Sachin say after all?

Sachin told in an interview that, ‘I was sitting alone in a corner, I was very emotional and I also had tears in my eyes. At that time Virat came to me and gave me a sacred thread which was given to him by his father. But I said it is priceless, it should remain with you till your last breath. Saying this I returned the thread to him.’

Virat Kohli had also told about this story that, ‘Often in India we tie a sacred thread (Rakshasutra or Kalava) on our hands. My father gave me one who lived with him. I used to keep it in my bag often. I thought this is the most special thing that I have. This was given to me by my father. I told him (Sachin) that this is a small gift which I want to give you and tell you how special you are to all of us and to me.

Sachin Tendulkar served Indian cricket for 24 years from 15 November 1989 to 14 November 2013. He is still the batsman with the most runs and most centuries in Test and ODI cricket. He has more than 34 thousand international runs in his name. In which a total of 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries are included.

At the same time, Virat Kohli made his ODI debut for India in 2008 and got the Test cap in 2011. So far, about 24 thousand international runs have been registered in his name. He has played almost half the matches with Sachin now. Virat’s name so far includes 70 centuries and 92 half-centuries. Waiting for Virat Kohli’s 71st century since 2019.