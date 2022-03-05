Sports

Virat Kohli Guard Of Honor By Indian Team Including Captain Rohit Sharma in Mohali Test IND vs SL BCCI Shares Video

14 hours ago
Virat Kohli Guard Of Honor: All the players of the Indian team, including captain Rohit Sharma, gave a guard of honor to Virat Kohli, playing his 100th Test, in the Mohali Test. BCCI shared the video of this special moment on Twitter.

Former India captain and run machine Virat Kohli is playing his 100th Test match against Sri Lanka in Mohali. Batting in the first innings, he missed a century and scored 45 runs. After this, when the team came out for fielding, the entire team including captain Rohit Sharma gave him a guard of honor. The video of this wonderful moment was also shared by BCCI on its official Twitter.

In this video, on the entry of Virat Kohli, all the 11 players of the team and the players sitting on the bench are applauding him while giving him a guard of honor. On this occasion, Virat looked very happy and he was also seen running away and greeting everyone in a funny way. After this, he claps on the captain Rohit Sharma and also pats his back.

Virat Kohli is India’s 12th player to play 100 Test matches. Before him Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh and Ishant Sharma have achieved the feat of playing 100 Tests. On the other hand, if we talk about the whole world, then he is the 71st such player.

The figure of 8 thousand test runs touched in the 100th test

Playing his 100th match in the Mohali Test, the former captain completed 8000 Test runs as soon as he scored 38 runs. He became the second batsman in the world to do so in his 100th match. Before him, Ricky Ponting had done only this. Also became the sixth highest run-scorer for India. Above him are the names of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag.

India’s highest test run scorer

  • Sachin Tendulkar – 15921
  • Rahul Dravid- 13265
  • Sunil Gavaskar – 10122
  • VVS Laxman- 8781
  • Virender Sehwag- 8503
  • Virat Kohli- 8007

How has been the journey of Virat Kohli so far?

Virat Kohli made his Test debut in 2011 against West Indies. Failed in this match. But after that he started scoring runs and never looked back. He has scored 8007 runs in the longest format at an average of 50.35 (2nd innings remaining of Mohali Test). He has 27 centuries and 28 half-centuries to his name in Tests. In ODIs too, he has scored 12311 runs scoring 43 centuries.


