Virat Kohli in England series: Why Virat Kohli is failing in England

Highlights Virat Kohli has been caught behind the wicket in all the five innings of the series so far.

He is being bowled out off the stumps.

Irfan Pathan says that it is more a matter of his thoughts than technical

Virat Kohli has not done well in the series against England. He is constantly chasing the wicket. In 2014, Kohli was getting out in the same style. Some former players have also questioned Kohli’s technique. However, former Team India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has a different view. Pathan believes that it has more to do with his aggressive style than Kohli’s technique.

Irfan Pathan feels that the reason behind Virat Kohli’s failure as a batsman in England is his aggressive style rather than any technical flaw. In the series so far, Kohli has scored 124 runs in five innings at an average of just 24.80. He scored 55 in the second innings of the Leeds Test. This is his only half-century so far in the series.

On Akash Chopra’s YouTube channel, Irrfan said that Kohli’s failure to perform well in the series was due to his aggressive behavior. Pathan said, ‘I don’t think it’s a matter of preparation. Virat Kohli wants to dominate the other team and that is why he is playing the ball outside the off stump. This is a small thing. More than technicality, Kohli’s aggressive thinking is creating the problem.

Former Indian women’s captain Anjum Chopra, on the other hand, says, “Kohli knows she will have to score runs but if she wants to bat flawlessly, she will have to put more weight on her shoulders and this will prevent her from playing.” Are freely. I think he should bring down the standard of his flawless batting a little bit which he is trying to do.

The England bowlers have bowled Virat Kohli off stumps. He tested Kohli’s restraint and eventually forced him to hit those balls. And in doing so, Kohli is chasing the wicket.

