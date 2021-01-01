Virat Kohli insults James Anderson: England v India India Virat Kohli changed the war of words with James Anderson on the fourth day of Lord’s Test

The second Test between India and England is being played at the historic ground of Lord’s. On Saturday, the fourth day of the game, the two giants clashed with each other. On one side is India’s captain and veteran batsman Virat Kohli and on the other is the world’s greatest fast bowler James Anderson.The 17th over of the Indian innings was underway. Virat Kohli said something to Anderson on his way back after bowling. Perhaps he was referring to his argument with Bumrah on the third day. I heard Kohli say that this is not your yard. Anderson also turned around and said something to Kohli, but his voice could not be captured on camera.

Virat was caught swearing

A video of the incident is going viral on social media. In that clip, Virat was seen using abusive language. Using profanity on the field is an offense under the ICC Code of Conduct. Punishment can also be given under level-1. However, it is not yet clear where the controversy started.

Anderson was dismissed for zero

In the first match of the five-match Test series, James Anderson dismissed Virat Kohli off the first ball. Virat, who was the victim of a Golden Duck in Nottingham, did not improve in the second match. After scoring 42 in the first innings, he returned to the pavilion with just 20 in the second innings. Kohli, who scored his last Test century against Bangladesh in 2019, has been quiet for a long time. He could not even score 50+ in the last seven innings.

