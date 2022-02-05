Virat Kohli Interacts With Yash Dhull Lead Under 19 Indian Team on Request Of Jay Shah And VVS Laxman

Virat Kohli Interacts With Under-19 Indian Team: Former India captain Virat Kohli gave tips to the young team India before the 2022 Under-19 World Cup final. He interacted with the entire team including captain Yash Dhul and also gave important tips before the title clash against England.

Virat Kohli, the former captain of the Indian senior cricket team, has spoken to the players of the team that played in the Under-19 World Cup final. The final match will be played between India and England on 5 February. Earlier, on the request of BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and NCA Chief VVS Laxman, Kohli spoke to the young Indian team.

Virat Kohli spoke to the entire team including Indian Under-19 team captain Yash Dhul, Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Kaushal Tambe sitting at Antigua hotel on ‘Zoom’ call and congratulated them for reaching the final of the Under-19 World Cup. At the same time, he told the Indian junior players that what is the meaning of playing in the final of the Under-19 World Cup?

Let us tell you that this will be India’s fourth consecutive final in the Under-19 World Cup since 2016. Earlier in 2016, the Indian Under-19 team played the World Cup final under the leadership of Ishan Kishan, in 2018 under the leadership of Prithvi Shaw and in 2020 under the captaincy of Priyam Garg. The team also became the champion in 2018.

Significantly, when Virat Kohli was the captain of the Indian team at the junior level, his team defeated South Africa in a pressure-filled final in Kuala Lumpur in 2008. 14 years have passed since then and Kohli has become a former captain after becoming the captain of the senior team.

Kohli inspired all the players in this video call. After which Rajvardhan Hangargekar wrote on his Instagram, “It was great to interact with you Virat Kohli Bhaiya. Learned some important things from you about life and cricket which will help us to get better in the days to come.

Kaushal Tambe wrote, “Some important tips from ‘Goat’ (Virat Kohli) before the final.” The team’s head coach Rishikesh Kanitkar was also present in it. After defeating Australia by 96 runs in the semi-finals, the Indian team made it to the final for a record fourth consecutive time. In this match, captain Yash Dhul had written a victory for the team by playing a brilliant 110-run century.