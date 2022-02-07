Virat Kohli is Not in Right Mindset Aakash Chopra Questions on Batting of Former Captain Watch video

‘Virat Kohli’s Mindset is Not in Right Frame’: After South Africa, Virat Kohli was seen losing his wicket after playing irresponsible shots against West Indies. Seeing this, the former cricketer has questioned his batting mindset.

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra has questioned Virat Kohli’s current mindset regarding batting. He shared the video on his YouTube channel in which he mentioned the former captain’s batting in the first ODI against West Indies. Chopra said that he is surprised to see this current attitude of Kohli.

Talking about India’s batting in the first ODI, Aakash Chopra said, ‘I can’t remember when I saw Virat Kohli like this. He is a process batsman. He did score runs in South Africa but he was not seen to be that kind of batsman. It was a surprising innings from him. Virat Kohli scored 8 runs in 4 balls in the first ODI.

In this match, Virat started running the bat as soon as he came. He hit fours in the first two balls. He narrowly escaped on the third ball and got out after playing a mistime pull shot on the fourth ball. Earlier in South Africa too, after completing his fifty, he lost a wicket by playing an irresponsible sweep shot.

Regarding this, the former cricketer said that, ‘Looking at these amazing innings of his, it seems that his mind is not in the right place and in the right situation. This happens with every player and the same thing is happening to them at the moment. It is worth noting that Virat Kohli was playing in this match for the first time under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. Earlier in South Africa he played under the leadership of KL Rahul.

Virat Kohli left the captaincy of the T20 team after the T20 World Cup last year. After this, Rohit Sharma was declared the captain in his place in the ODIs before the South Africa tour. He then gave up the Test captaincy after losing the Test series in South Africa. Rohit is now India’s limited overs captain and the regular captain of the Test is yet to be announced.

India beat West Indies by 6 wickets in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The second ODI of the series will be played on February 8 and the last ODI will be played on February 11. After the ODI series, the three-match T20 series will be held in Kolkata. Three T20 matches will be played on 16, 18 and 20 February.